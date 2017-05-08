Pensacola Woman Charged with DUI After Pedestrian Hit on Biloxi Bay Bridge

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A 30-year-old woman from Pensacola, Fla. was arrested Sunday night and charged with DUI after an accident on the Biloxi Bay Bridge where a pedestrian was struck, according to a report from WLOX-TV.

Yo’Shikia Tawanna Allen was arrested after being identified by witnesses who say she struck a pedestrian around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Witnesses told the Ocean Springs Police Department that Allen drove the entire length of the Biloxi Bay Bridge on the pedestrian walkway.

Allen fled the scene after the collision, but officers were able to locate her due to the public’s help.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital, but was later released.

Allen is being held at the Ocean Springs Jail awaiting a bond hearing on a charge of felony DUI. The investigation by the Ocean Springs Police Department remains ongoing.