OSCO: Alabama man confesses to stealing more than $75,000 in construction equipment

OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL (WKRG) — An Alabama man has been arrested for grand theft in Okaloosa County.

31-year-old Aaron Sanders of Baker, AL was arrested last week after confessing to stealing more than $75,000 in construction equipment.

In March, OSCO received a report of a stolen bucket lift and a 20′ utility trailer, valued approximately at a combined $75,000. The equipment was stolen from the parking area of a Gulf Power substation.

Through several weeks of surveillance along with help from state authorities and civilian tips, investigators were able to obtain a warrant for Sander’s rural property outside of Andalusia, AL. Sanders confessed after they found the bucket lift on property, which lead to the recovery of the utility trailer.

Sanders is being held at the Covington County Jail awaiting extradition to Okaloosa County for grand theft. Sanders’s girlfriend, Jennifer Nolin, was also taken in after being at large since September 2016 for separate charges.