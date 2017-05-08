OSCO: Alabama man confesses to stealing more than $75,000 in construction equipment

By Published:
Source: Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office

OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL (WKRG) — An Alabama man has been arrested for grand theft in Okaloosa County.

31-year-old Aaron Sanders of Baker, AL was arrested last week after confessing to stealing more than $75,000 in construction equipment.

In March, OSCO received a report of a stolen bucket lift and a 20′ utility trailer, valued approximately at a combined $75,000. The equipment was stolen from the parking area of a Gulf Power substation.

Through several weeks of surveillance along with help from state authorities and civilian tips, investigators were able to obtain a warrant for Sander’s rural property outside of Andalusia, AL. Sanders confessed after they found the bucket lift on property, which lead to the recovery of the utility trailer.

Sanders is being held at the Covington County Jail awaiting extradition to Okaloosa County for grand theft. Sanders’s girlfriend, Jennifer Nolin, was also taken in after being at large since September 2016 for separate charges.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s