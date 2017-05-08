Orange Beach City Council to host special meeting on 2017 Gulf Red Snapper Season

By Published:
Red Snapper
The federal recreational red snapper season closes after a ten days.

 

ORANGE BEACH, AL (WKRG) —
The Orange Beach City Council has called a special meeting to pass a resolution extending the 2017 Gulf of Mexico Red Snapper season in Alabama.
The special meeting will take place Tuesday at 11 a.m. at City Hall.

Last week, the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration shortened the season to just three days for recreational fishermen.

As stands, the season will open on June 1 and run until June 3.

Politicians in Alabama and Florida have expressed deep concerns about how the historically short season could impact coastal communities.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s