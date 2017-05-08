Orange Beach City Council to host special meeting on 2017 Gulf Red Snapper Season

ORANGE BEACH, AL (WKRG) —
The Orange Beach City Council has called a special meeting to pass a resolution extending the 2017 Gulf of Mexico Red Snapper season in Alabama.
The special meeting will take place Tuesday at 11 a.m. at City Hall.
Last week, the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration shortened the season to just three days for recreational fishermen.
As stands, the season will open on June 1 and run until June 3.
Politicians in Alabama and Florida have expressed deep concerns about how the historically short season could impact coastal communities.