Navy Seabee Identified as Victim of Fatal Motorcycle Crash

Associated Press

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) – A Navy Seabee stationed in Gulfport has been identified as the man who crashed his motorcycle on a state highway and died.

The Sun Herald reports that Harrison County Chief Deputy Brian Switzer says 27-year-old Jimmy Truong, of San Diego, lost control of the bike and went over an embankment on Saturday.

Authorities say he was wearing a helmet and protective gear.

Switzer says initial reports show speed was a factor. A blood test found no presence of drugs or alcohol.

