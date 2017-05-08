Macron Win Cheered by Paris Olympic Bid Group

PARIS (AP) – The Paris 2024 Olympic bid committee is welcoming the election of pro-business Emmanuel Macron as France’s new president, after concerns that a win for his populist rival Marine Le Pen could have damaged the bid.

Paris and Los Angeles are the only cities left competing for the 2024 Olympics, and a decision will be made in September.

Le Pen’s closed-borders, “France-first” message runs counter to the open-minded Olympic message.

Paris bid committee co-chairmen Tony Estanguet and Bernard Lapasset say in a Sunday statement that Macron “understands the power of sport and how the Games can be a force for real change and help build inspiration and inclusion.”