Macron Win Cheered by Paris Olympic Bid Group

Associated Press Published:

PARIS (AP) – The Paris 2024 Olympic bid committee is welcoming the election of pro-business Emmanuel Macron as France’s new president, after concerns that a win for his populist rival Marine Le Pen could have damaged the bid.

Paris and Los Angeles are the only cities left competing for the 2024 Olympics, and a decision will be made in September.

Le Pen’s closed-borders, “France-first” message runs counter to the open-minded Olympic message.

Paris bid committee co-chairmen Tony Estanguet and Bernard Lapasset say in a Sunday statement that Macron “understands the power of sport and how the Games can be a force for real change and help build inspiration and inclusion.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s