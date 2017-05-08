Lawmakers to decide redistricting, prisons at session’s end

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama lawmakers are heading into the final days of the legislative session with some big ticket items still outstanding, including prison construction and redistricting.

Legislators on Tuesday will begin the final six days of the session that will determine the fate of dozens of bills.

The House of Representatives will debate proposed new legislative districts. Federal judges ordered the state to redraw lines before the 2018 election after ruling they were unconstitutionally gerrymandered on racial lines. Black lawmakers have objected to the new maps, arguing the changes are minimal.

Lawmakers are also renewing debate on a prison construction plan. State budgets, autism legislation and child care regulations will also be decided in the final days of the legislative session.