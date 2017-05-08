Group to protest local Republican representative, American Health Care Act Monday night

PENSACOLA, FL (WKRG) —- A local Democratic group plans to protest the recent House vote to repeal Obamacare, starting at the doorstep of a local Congressman who voted in favor of the repeal.

The Escambia County Democratic Women’s Club announced on its Facebook page it will protest tonight at 7 p.m. at Rep. Matt Gaetz’s (R-Fort Walton Beach) office located at 226 S. Palafox Street.

Gaetz voted in favor of the American Health Care Act, the GOP plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act otherwise known as Obamacare. On Thursday, the House voted 217-213 to pass its latest health-care reform bill. All 193 Democrats opposed the bill, alongside 20 Republicans.

The group claims the AHCA would take away healthcare from 56,000 residents in Florida’s District 1 and raise premiums for an additional 300,000 residents with pre-existing conditions. The group tells others to “make a ‘headstone’ and wear black clothing” to the event.

Repealing Obamacare was one of President Donald Trump’s key campaign promises.