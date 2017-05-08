Girl Found Hanging from Swing a “Tragic Accident” Say Investigators

The medical examiner says the death of a 7-year-old in Baker, Florida was a tragic accident. The medical examiner conducted an autopsy Monday, two days after the little girl’s father found her hanging from a home-made swing in her back yard. She wasn’t breathing. After efforts to revive her at the scene, she was pronounced dead at a Crestview hospital. According to investigators, her mother said she had only been outside the home along for a short time.

This is the original report from police:

Deputies were called to a home in north Baker around 6 p.m. in response to a 9-1-1 call of a child not breathing.

The girl’s father says he arrived home to see the seven year old hanging from a swing by her neck.

He immediately took her down and began CPR and was then assisted by responding OCSO deputies and fire department personnel until EMS arrived. The child was later pronounced dead at North Okaloosa Medical Center in Crestview.

Her mother says she had only been outside a short time.

The Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting an autopsy.