BREAKING: Missing Elderly Man Found Dead in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, FL (WKRG/CW55) — Pensacola Police say an 84-year-old man was found dead in a clay pit area days after leaving his home to fill a prescription.

Joseph Sodomka had been missing since Friday from his home near Scenic Heights Elementary School. He took a prescription to the Navy Hospital to be filled, and never returned to pick it up.

Police say he had memory problems and was taking numerous medications. Officers believe he simply got lost, and do not suspect any foul play.

More tonight on News 5 and the CW55.