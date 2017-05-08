BREAKING: Deputies Investigating Shooting in Semmes, Victim Transported to Hospital

SEMMES, AL (WKRG) — Authorities are responding to a shooting in Semmes that happened on Monday morning.

News 5’s Alison Spann is WKRG Facebook Live at the crime scene on Western Hills Drive in Semmes, where there are bullet casings on the ground outside of one home.

News 5 is told one victim has been transported to the hospital with injuries. The extent of those injuries are unknown.

Neighbors tell News 5’s Alison Spann they heard three gunshots and heard screaming.

There is a “heavy law enforcement presence” on scene with attention focused on the front yard of one house that deputies continue to enter and exit from.

News 5 at 5:00 is coming up with a full report.