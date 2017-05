Camden, AL (WKRG)

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, an inmate has escaped from the Camden Work Release Center in Wilcox County. The incident happened at 12:30 this morning. It was reported to the public at 3:15. They’re looking for 25-year-old Michael Bynum.

He was serving a 20-year burglary sentence out of Morgan County. He was sentenced in 2011. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department of corrections.