Alabama Getting Hurricane Ready

Melissa Constanzer

On a beautiful blue sky day, members of several agencies from across the state packed into one room. The goal was to stay on top of the simulated hurricane headed for Alabama. Members from the Alabama National Guard, as well as Alabama’s Emergency Management, several fire chiefs from around the area, and the Red Cross were all hard at work, communicating and sharing resources to help save lives.

The Governor issued a simulated state of Emergency to enact the hurricane preparedness. Some of the scenarios that played were things like deteriorated buildings and rescues from them, as well as water rescues, even the need for generators from certain counties like Clark County.

It’s been a busy day but this is only one day of several days. Earlier last week, ALDOT actually practiced their simulated contraflow on Interstate-65 and this is only one day of a week’s worth of practices for hurricane preparedness across the state.

