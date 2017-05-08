9-year-old girl bitten by kangaroo in Madison County

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) — A 9-year-old girl is recovering from a kangaroo bite that happened during a visit to Harmony Safari Park in Madison County, Alabama.

The incident happened Saturday and was caught on camera.

Jennifer White, the girl’s mother, took cell phone video of her two daughters as they got close to the kangaroos.

The younger of the two girls, a three year old, reaches through the fence which agitates the kangaroo. The animal then retaliates by reaching through the fence, grabbing the older daughter by the hair and biting her head.

The incident left the 9-year-old girl with 14 stitches.

The park did not immediately comment. The kangaroo trail has multiple warning signs posted at its entrance.