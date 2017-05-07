Whiskey and Wheaties Bill In Limbo

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Independent liquor store owners in central Florida are asking customers to support their efforts urging the governor to veto a bill allowing the sale of spirits in grocery stores.

A proposal nicknamed the “Whiskey and Wheaties Bill” (SB 106) would allow grocery stores and big box retailers to sell liquor alongside other products. Gov. Rick Scott could sign the bill into law. It passed the Florida Legislature last month with a one-vote margin in the House.

Florida currently requires retailers to sell liquor in separate stores.

Independent liquor store owners opposed the bill, saying they’ll be driven out of business.

The Orlando Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2qbhaAj ) that at Bully’s Liquor stores in Orlando last week, employees asked customers to sign a petition asking Scott to veto the bill.

