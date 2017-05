A single-vehicle crash at 1:10 PM Sunday has claimed the life of a Coden man. ALEA has released a report on the crash.

Michael Scott Smith, 55, was killed when the 1999 Chevrolet C1500 truck he was driving left the roadway, struck a concrete pole, crashed into a tree and overturned. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on U.S. 43 at the 57 mile marker, two miles south of Jackson. Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.