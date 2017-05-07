Perdue Foods is Recalling Perdue Chicken Sausage

GEORGIA (CNN) — A food company in Georgia is recalling some sausage links that may be contaminated with plastic materials.

The recall involves 24-ounce packages of “Perdue Italian-Style Organic Chicken Sausage.”

The agriculture department says three consumers complained about finding some blue plastic materials in the food. But there are no confirmed reports so far that anyone was injured.

About two-thousand pounds of the recalled sausage has been shipped to distributors in Connecticut and Maryland.

Food safety officials say people should not eat it if the sausage has been purchased.