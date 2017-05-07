OCSO investigate accidental swing death of a 7-year-old

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the apparent accidental death of a Baker child Saturday evening.

The OCSO report of the incident goes as follows:

Deputies were called to a home in north Baker around 6 p.m. in response to a 9-1-1 call of a child not breathing.

The girl’s father says he arrived home to see the seven year old hanging from a swing by her neck.

He immediately took her down and began CPR and was then assisted by responding OCSO deputies and fire department personnel until EMS arrived. The child was later pronounced dead at North Okaloosa Medical Center in Crestview.

Her mother says she had only been outside a short time.

The Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting an autopsy.