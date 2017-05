The Santa Rosa County Emergency Medical Service Crews tell News 5 that a man was airlifted following an ATV crash early Sunday morning.

The crash occurred in Navarre, FL along Highway 98, just after 1 AM Sunday.

The crash is still under investigation, but we were told the man was taken to a local hospital in Pensacola.

No word yet on the extent of the mans injuries, but EMS said he was airlifted as ‘code trauma’.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.