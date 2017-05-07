Faith Time: Paralysis in the Pew

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

Pastor Jeffrey Rainey with the Christian Union Primitive Baptist Church in Mobile joins us to talk about his book Paralysis in the Pew. Here’s a look at what we talk about in this segment:

Chad: It’s not often we talk about a book other than a holy book on this segment but we wanted to talk about your book Paralysis in the Pew. What is the problem you try to address in it?

Pastor Jeffrey Rainey: The problem I address in the book is individuals who are identified with an institution, but are not investing and are not involved.

Chad: How can people better function within the church?

Pastor Jeffrey Rainey: People can better function in the Church by being responsive and by being responsible to the request and to the requirements of the Church.

Chad: How can laypeople take part in the ministry as you suggest?

Pastor Jeffrey Rainey: People can take part in the Ministry discovering their gift and/or area of strength and discharging their gift in the Ministry that coincides with their gift.

Chad: How can People discover what their talents are?

Pastor Jeffrey Rainey: People can discover what their talents are by being comfortable, confident, content, and celebrative in what they are doing.

Chad: Why do some people have a tendency to join a church and stop there?

Pastor Jeffrey Rainey: People have a tendency to join a Church and stop there because unlike in other organizations, occupations, and operations, they do not take ownership of their Church to sponsor it and support it to make it successful.

Chad: What are simple things people can do to end that spiritual paralysis?

Pastor Jeffrey Rainey: Some simple things people can do to end spiritual paralysis are being consistent in attendance, cooperative in activities, and contribute their assets.