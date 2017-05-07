Fairhope Police Still Investigating Friday Night Crash During Art Walk

Fairhope, AL (WKRG)

There are still a lot of questions this Sunday over what happened in a rollover crash during Fairhope’s First Friday Art Walk. The video was captured by a business owner. It shows seconds after the crash happened. Witnesses say an SUV was speeding through Section Street in the heart of downtown Friday evening. The driver ran off but was apprehended a short time later. Ultimately though, no one had any serious injuries. Some of the witnesses say that’s kind of a miracle.

“Just people walking here to see art walk, not crossing the street the moment that vehicle plowed through our area, to not hit somebody with a vehicle that out of control is unbelievable that those who were here for art walk did not get in the way of that vehicle,” said the Owner of Green Gates in Fairhope Rene Mashburn. Her downtown business sits feet from the crash site. Four vehicles parked on the street were also damaged.

