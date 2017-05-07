BREAKING: MPD Investigate Shooting at Budgetel Inn & Suites on I-65 Service Road

News 5’s Alison Spann is at the scene now where an officer with the Mobile Police Department said this is a domestic dispute.

Police responded a little after 5:30 sunday afternoon.

The vicitm works at the Budget Inn and Suites. That’s where she was shot in the left calf area by her husband’s ex-girlfriend.

The victim has been transported to Spring Hill Memorial Hospital where police say the injuries seem to be non life-threatening.

Police say the ex-girlfriend came to the victim’s place of work to dicuss childcare for the victim’s stepchild. That’s where the fight began and the ex-girlfriend pulled out a gun and shot the victim. Police have arrested the shooter.

Police say the child was not on the scene.