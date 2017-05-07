AIRBUS NEWS: Aviation Education Center to be built in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) – A new Airbus Aviation Center will be built in Alabama to inspire those wanting to pursue a career in the state’s aerospace cluster.

The project will cost $6.5 million to build the center in Mobile and managed by Airbus Americus Inc.

The education center will feature classrooms, workshops and “innovation rooms,” along with flight-themed exhibits and education programming.

The announcement was made Wednesday by the office of Gov. Kay Ivey’s office, which is providing $5 million for the project. Airbus is contributing $1.5 million “from AIDT reimbursements for job training.”

The education center will be built near the Airbus Final Assembly Line at Brookley.