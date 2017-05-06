Unconscious Man Brought Back To Life, Thanks To Roommate, Fire Rescue Team

Several agencies in Walton County came together and saved a man’s life Thursday morning.

It happened at Ates Ranch Road in DeFuniak Springs, Florida. A woman driving along recognized her roommate’s car on the side of the road. She pulled over and that’s when she saw him lying on the ground and not breathing. She called a Walton County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher who walked her through CPR. That’s when Steven Foreman, an off-duty firefighter-paramedic for South Walton Fire District saw what was happening and stepped in to help.

A WCSO deputy, Mark Guerra got to the scene and helped as well. Finally, those with the Walton County Fire Rescue pulled up and performed advanced life support efforts when they noticed the 19-year-old male turning blue from lack of oxygen. While being treated by fire rescue personnel, the man began to breathe and regained consciousness.

“This is what it’s all about,” says Sheriff Michael Adkinson, “everyone came together as a team and were able to save this young man’s life.”

The patient was transported to North Okaloosa Medical Center where he was treated and released.