Massachusetts Man Found Dead After Shooting Officer

By Published:

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) — A man who authorities say barricaded himself in a Massachusetts motel room after shooting a police officer in the face has been found dead.

The Boston Globe reported that Braintree Police Chief Paul Shastany said at a press conference early Saturday that the officer underwent surgery at a Boston hospital and is expected to survive.

Police said officers were at the Motel 6 in Braintree, just south of Boston, to check a person’s warrant status Friday night when the person opened fire, hitting the officer.

Witnesses said they heard at least three gunshots. Many rooms at the motel were evacuated and a nearby train station was closed.

Shastany said officers later entered the room and found the suspect dead. Police had no further details later Saturday.

