Man missing after running from stolen truck in Okaloosa County

A three hour search for the driver of a stolen truck started after officers with the Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission reported they were involved in a chase with a man they had attempted to pull over for a traffic stop according to a OCSO.

The incident began around 2:15 Saturday afternoon near Bryant Bridge Road and the Santa Rosa County Line. The driver took off shortly after a traffic stop was initiated. FWC called off its pursuit but forwarded a description of the vehicle to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

OCSO Deputies responded to the area and located a vehicle matching the description on Hwy. 90. As they turned around on the vehicle, the driver turned down AL Gilman Road and attempted to get away. He then turned north on a dirt trail to elude the officers and began to drive over the railroad tracks. Unable to drive over the railroad, the truck slid down the embankment and came to rest in the wooded area next to the embankment. The man fled with OCSO deputies in pursuit and ran into a wooded area.

A perimeter was quickly set up with assistance from FWC & FHP, but the suspect was not located, despite an initial track found by an OCSO K9. The truck turned out to be stolen from Coffee County, Alabama. The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OCSO at 850-689-5705 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS, emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 Mobile Tips application.