Early Morning crash claims the life of Daphne Man

By Published:

A single-vehicle crash at 4:15 a.m. Saturday morning has claimed the life of a Daphne man. ALEA has released a report on the crash.

 Roderic Michael Yelding, 28, was killed when the 2007 Mercedes C230 he was driving left the roadway, struck a fence, struck a culvert, hit an embankment and came to rest in a parking lot. Yelding, who was not using a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Baldwin County 64 two miles east of Daphne. Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

