CONSUMER ALERT: Aunt Jemima frozen pancakes and waffles Recalled

DETROIT (AP) – A New Jersey-based food company is recalling Aunt Jemima frozen pancakes, waffles and French toast because they might be contaminated with Listeria. The products were sold across the U.S.

Pinnacle Foods Inc. said Friday it initiated the recall when testing indicated the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the plant environment. No illnesses have been reported.

Pinnacle Foods says it’s working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on the recall, which applies only to frozen products with “Best By” dates, not dry mixes or syrups.

The following products are included in this recall:

• Aunt Jemima Lil Griddlers Blueberry, 14.5oz

UPC: 019600054603

• Aunt Jemima Mini Pancakes, 14.5oz

UPC: 019600054801

• Aunt Jemima French Toast, 12.5oz

UPC: 019600057703

• Aunt Jemima Cinnamon French Toast, 12.5oz

UPC: 019600058908

• Aunt Jemima Whole Grain French Toast, 12.5oz

UPC: 019600059684

• Aunt Jemima Buttermilk Pancake Low-Fat, 14.5oz

UPC: 019600061007

• Aunt Jemima Homestyle Waffle, 17.18oz

UPC: 019600062004

• Aunt Jemima Buttermilk Waffle, 17.18oz

UPC: 019600062103

• Aunt Jemima Blueberry Waffle, 17.18oz

UPC: 019600062202

• Aunt Jemima Low-Fat Waffle, 17.18oz

UPC: 019600062301

• Aunt Jemima Blueberry Pancake, 14.8oz

UPC: 019600064701

• Aunt Jemima Oatmeal Pancake, 14.8oz

UPC: 019600064909

• Aunt Jemima Whoel Grain Pancake, 14.5oz

UPC: 019600066408

• Aunt Jemima Buttermilk Pancake, 14.8oz

UPC: 019600068204

• Aunt Jemima Homestyle Pancake, 14.8oz

UPC: 019600069102

• Aunt Jemima 60 Count Club Pancakes Premium

UPC: 019600435907

• Aunt Jemima Pancake Mexico – 60 Count

UPC: 019600435921

Two additional items are being recalled in conjunction with the United State Department of Agriculture:

• Aunt Jemima French Toast & Sausage, 5.5oz

UPC: 051000063915

• Hungry Man Selects Chicken & Waffles, 8/16oz

UPC: 658276202903

Listeria monocytogenes can cause fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and people with weakened immune systems. Healthy people can suffer fevers and diarrhea. Pregnant women can suffer miscarriages and stillbirths.

Distributors and retailers are being notified so they can remove products from U.S. and Mexican store shelves.

Consumers should not consume these products. Affected product may be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Pinnacle Foods at 1-888-299-7646.