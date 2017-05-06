Battle in Bama sends Rumbles from the Bay

Loud rumbles could be heard in the near the bay Saturday.  But it wasn’t from thunderstorms, it was from cars.  The show had sections for trucks, motorcycles, and special interest cars.

“Turnout’s great,” said Craig Rowley, Battle in Bama Promoter.  “We actually tripled the turnout.  It’s going to be about 750 cars that’s going to be here; over 3,000 spectators.  And people all the way from California to Canada are actually residing right now in Mobile, Alabama.”

If you missed the action today, don’t worry. There’s another full day you can catch the cars. The show is open tomorrow from eight in the morning until three in the afternoon.

