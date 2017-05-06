Alabama Legislature Taking Another Look at Prison Reform

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – The Alabama House of Representatives is resuming work on a stalled prison construction bill with an aim of building four facilities, including a replacement for the state’s troubled women’s prison.

House Speaker Mac McCutcheon said Thursday that House members are revamping the bill that passed the Senate in March.

McCutcheon said the House plan would replace Tutwiler Prison for Women. The state would also lease new men’s prisons built by local communities.

The House Judiciary Committee is expected to debate the plan Tuesday.

Alabama prisons are at 173 percent capacity and have come under criticism for crowding. The Justice Department in 2015 said Tutwiler inmates were subjected to sexual abuse and harassment.

Gov. Kay Ivey told The Associated Press that she’s hopeful a bill would get approved this session.