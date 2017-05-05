Woman Who Claimed to have Terminal Cancer Charged with Theft

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall says the Shelby County woman claimed she had terminal cancer and solicited at least $38,000 in donations from GoFundMe accounts for medical care.

37-year-old Jennifer Flynn Cataldo is from Sterrett, Alabama, just outside Birmingham. Marshall says his office worked with the FBI to investigate Cataldo after she solicited donations on two GoFundMe accounts. One for medical expenses and another for a trip to Disney World.

Investigators found out Cataldo did not have cancer.

She was arrested Thursday by Shelby County deputies on warrants from the Attorney General’s office. Cataldo is charged with two counts of first-degree theft by deception. There’s a $50,000 bond on each charge.

The Attorney General’s office is asking anyone who may have been a victim of the donation scam to contact their office at 334-353-1875.