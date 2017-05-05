Pensacola Police Chief Retires After 32 Years of Service

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – Pensacola’s first African-American police chief retired Friday after 32 years of service.

Chief David Alexader has been with the department since 1983 when he started as a cadet before being promoted and serving 32 years as an officer. He was appointed to Chief of Police in 2015.

Tommi Lyter now becomes the acting Chief of Police in Pensacola until a permanent replacement is selected.

Among his assignments at the Pensacola Police Department, he has been uniform patrol to a field training officer and a supervisor.

Alexander has a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Criminal Justice and a Master’s degree in Human Resource Management from Troy State University.

