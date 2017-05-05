Orange Beach Marina Targeted by Thieves

By Published:

Authorities are searching for at least two thieves that hit Sportsman Marina early Thursday morning stealing Garmin displays from at least five boats.

The digital displays help navigate and find fish.  Surveillance video from one of the multi-million dollar watercraft captured images of at least one of the suspects.  Within three minutes of coming onboard, he had gotten a 16 inch Garmin display and made his getaway.

This type of crime is nothing new to coastal law enforcement.  This time last year investigators were looking into a rash of similar thefts.

Coming up on News 5 at 10 you will hear from boat captains who are ready to catch something other than fish.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s