Orange Beach Marina Targeted by Thieves

Authorities are searching for at least two thieves that hit Sportsman Marina early Thursday morning stealing Garmin displays from at least five boats.

The digital displays help navigate and find fish. Surveillance video from one of the multi-million dollar watercraft captured images of at least one of the suspects. Within three minutes of coming onboard, he had gotten a 16 inch Garmin display and made his getaway.

This type of crime is nothing new to coastal law enforcement. This time last year investigators were looking into a rash of similar thefts.

