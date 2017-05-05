Man Faces Numerous Charges Including Sexual Torture and Reckless Endangerment

A man was booked into Mobile Metro Jail Thursday night and charged with attempting to elude police. 31-year-old Derrick Myles was booked just after midnight.

According to the the jail log, Myles faces additional charges that include sexual torture, shooting into an occupied building or vehicle, reckless endangerment, assault, and robbery.

A Prichard Police spokesperson confirmed Myles had been charged with attempting to elude police but did not go into further detail about the other charges listed.

News 5 will continue to follow this story and update you as more information becomes available.