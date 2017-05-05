Man Arrested for Robbery at Mobile Business

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Mobile Police Department arrested a man Friday for a robbery at a local business last month and one suspect is still on the run.

34-year-old Charles Darrington was arrested Friday morning and charged with robbery first degree.

Mobile Police say Darrington and one other suspect were responsible for a robbery at Faucet Parts of America on Holcombe Avenue on Thursday, April 27. The victim told officers that two men entered the business and attacked him. One suspect held the victim down on the floor while the other suspect took the money from his pockets. The suspects then moved to the cash register and took the money.

After getting the money, they left the scene in a white Cadillac.

Darrington will be escorted to Mobile Metro Jail Friday morning and will be in court sometime next week.

If you have any information about the second robbery suspect at Faucet Parts of America, please contact Mobile Police at 251-208-1700.