Man Arrested for Robbery at Mobile Business

By Published:
This mugshot is from a previous arrest of Charles Darrington in April 2017.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Mobile Police Department arrested a man Friday for a robbery at a local business last month and one suspect is still on the run.

34-year-old Charles Darrington was arrested Friday morning and charged with robbery first degree.

Mobile Police say Darrington and one other suspect were responsible for a robbery at Faucet Parts of America on Holcombe Avenue on Thursday, April 27. The victim told officers that two men entered the business and attacked him. One suspect held the victim down on the floor while the other suspect took the money from his pockets. The suspects then moved to the cash register and took the money.

After getting the money, they left the scene in a white Cadillac.

Darrington will be escorted to Mobile Metro Jail Friday morning and will be in court sometime next week.

If you have any information about the second robbery suspect at Faucet Parts of America, please contact Mobile Police at 251-208-1700.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s