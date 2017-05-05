Latino Activists Torn over ‘Cinco de Mayo’ Celebrations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – President Donald Trump’s immigration policies and rhetoric are leaving some Mexican Americans and immigrants feeling ambivalent about Cinco de Mayo.

It’s a holiday that many already thought was appropriated by breweries, liquor companies and bars.

Latino activists and scholars say those feelings are bolstered by the hazy history of Cinco de Mayo and by stereotypes exploited by marketers.

The once-obscure holiday marking a 19th century-battle between Mexico and invading French forces is now a regular celebration in the U.S., where party-goers flock to bars for cheap margaritas and tacos.

Yazmin Irazoqui Ruiz of Albuquerque, New Mexico, says participants may eat Mexican food for a day but aren’t helping immigrants who feel under attack.

