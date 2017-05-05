Gov. Kay Ivey visiting Port City, here’s where you can get food and see fireworks

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will be making her first appearance as Governor in Mobile on Friday, marking the state’s bicentennial.

The 54th governor of the state will speak at 6 p.m. on Friday at the GulfQuest Maritime Museum in downtown Mobile but if you can’t make it, her speech will air on Alabama Bicentennial’s website at alabama200.org.

The real fun is afterward — Mardi Gras park will be the spot to be.

At 8 p.m., look for fireworks to celebrate the bicentennial as well as food trucks and painting as well as other fun events at the park.

The events will conclude at 10 p.m.

So why Mobile?

Mobile is the state’s oldest city.

Ivey will join Rep. Byrne, Alabama State Sen. Arthur Orr; Ed Bridges, the director emeritus of the Alabama Department of Archives and History; and Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson.