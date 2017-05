MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Daphne Police Department has identified one of the two men suspected in recent car break-ins in Baldwin County.

Xavier Ladarius Romer, 21, from Hollywood, Florida was identified in a social media post on the department’s Facebook page.

Officers believe he may be in a late model sedan with dark tinted windows. The police are still in the process of identifying the second suspect.

If you have any information, please call Daphne Police at 621-9100 or 621-2839.