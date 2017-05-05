Charges Upgraded for Suspect in the North Ann Street Murder

Related Coverage UPDATE: Woman Arrested and Charged in Death on North Ann Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Charges against the woman accused of stabbing and killing a man on North Ann Street have been upgraded, according to court documents filed in Mobile County.

41-year-old Michelle Glover is now charged with murder after a man was found with multiple stab wounds inside a home on Ann Street.

The court documents also reveal the name of the victim as 60-year-old Donald Thomas. According to the complaint, Glover caused the death of Thomas by stabbing him multiple times with a long bladed knife.

Thomas was found by officers with Mobile Police Wednesday night. Hours later, Glover was arrested and charged with manslaughter among other charges. The manslaughter charge was upgraded Friday to murder.

The murder charge filed against Glover is a capital punishment and the death penalty is a possible sentence. Glover was in court Friday morning for a bond hearing.