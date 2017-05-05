BREAKING: Murphy High student shot by drive-by paintball

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — Mobile Police confirm that a Murphy High School student was hit with a paintball in the eye Friday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., an unknown vehicle drove past as students gathered in the front of the school for dismissal. A passenger stood up through the sunroof and fired the paint ball gun at the group, striking one student in the eye.

The student was transported to a local hospital in a private car.

