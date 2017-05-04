Vote on Health Care Legislation Expected

WASHINGTON (AP) – Republicans say they’re set to push their prized health care bill through the House, after the measure endured several near-death experiences this year.

Leaders say they plan to do it Thursday and have the votes to prevail. That would claim a victory for President Donald Trump, six weeks after nearly leaving it for dead and days after support from GOP moderates seemed to crumble anew.

House leaders have revamped the bill to attract most conservatives and some GOP moderates since an earlier version collapsed in March. In a final tweak, leaders added a modest pool of money they say would help people with pre-existing medical conditions afford coverage.

At the same time, Congress is ready to give final approval to a bipartisan $1 trillion measure financing federal agencies through September.

