Two High School Football Programs Show It Is Family First

Memories and bright futures headline prep football this week. Randy Patrick reports.
UMS Wright football is a family when former championship quarterback Michael Scott died last year in a traffic accident, it sent shock waves through the school.
UMS Coach Terry Curtis, “you want to sit back and say, why him?”
Quote from the late Michael Scott at 2005 State title game, “our balanced offense is what won the game for us and our defense, they stopped the line, the offensive line played hard, the defensive line played hard, just a team effort.”
Michael was the MVP of the 2005 UMS Wright state championship team, this Sunday afternoon family, and friends and formed 8 teams that will be competing in the first annual Michael Scott 7 on 7 MVP Tournament.
Coach Curtis, “He was such a great teammate, such a great competitor, not a big guy, just a guy who loved to play.”
Erling Riis, a former teammate, “Michael Scott was an unbelievable human being, great football player, great teammate, even better friend, better person. I love the Scott family to death and I think Michael Scott is sitting in heaven right now thinking about how much he loves this UMS Wright family, obviously the Scott family and everybody around Mobile that has been such a big support for this event.”
In Daphne, Carolyn Wright is snuggled between two of her grandchildren, on her right is Torren McGaster, who played college ball at Vanderbilt and signed an NFL free agent contract with this week with Cincinnati, on her left is Ryan Anderson out of Alabama, who was drafted in the second round by the Redskins. Now that’s a happy family!
Carolyn Wright, grandmother, “ I am very proud of them!”
McGaster, “I’ll probably see him, I might be on the kickoff return and he might be coming down on kickoffs, it’s going to great. I faced him when we were in the city league, I always use to say, I hurt him, I hit him, cause I had hurt my finger, so I mean, it’s going to be fun.”
Anderson, “Grandma is going have to go check on her grandson.”
Ryan and Torrin were teammates on Daphne High’s 2010 state championship, three others, T.J. Yeldon, Eric Lee and Michael Pierce were also on that team, 5 guys from Daphne High now on NFL rosters.
Anderson, “A lot of people say it is rare, but if you go back and see the way that we worked on that team I had and the way those guys prepared, you wouldn’t be surprised.”
What’s the secret to success in Southwest Alabama? Family first.
McGaster, “I even have it on my arm, FAME, family always mean everything, that is what I do it for, my family.”