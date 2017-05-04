Tournament Hosted Sunday to Honor former UMS Football Player Killed in Car Crash

Related Coverage Remembering Michael Scott

Nearly a year after UMS-Wright graduate Michael Scott, 27, was killed in a car crash on Range Line Road, friends and family of the former football player are rallying together to raise money for an annual scholarship in his honor.

The scholarship would be awarded to a UMS-Wright student who exhibits a “zest for life, imparts happiness and joy to others, and demonstrates a commitment to UMS-Wright athletics,” according to the school’s website.

In an effort to eventually raise $125,000 for the scholarship, friends and family are hosting a 7 vs. 7 MVP football tournament on Sunday, May 7th.

“Michael was more than just my friend and teammate, he was my brother. He always knew how to bring out the best in everybody he was around. His competitive spirit and love for the game of football are a big reason why we wanted to start the Michael Scott 7v7 tournament,” said Earling Reese, a friend and former teammate of Scott. ” We felt it would be a perfect event to honor him and his family. I would give anything to have Michael throwing the pigskin around with us on Sunday, but I know he will be smiling and watching over us from heaven.”

“It’s going to be a wonderful event with aspirations of becoming an annual scholarship and competition. He was incredible athlete and friend, and we could not imagine a better way to honor him,” said James Ross Pritchard, a friend of Scott.

For information on the tournament and how to donate to the scholarship, CLICK HERE.