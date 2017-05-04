UPDATE: Teen Girl Accidentally Shot

A 17-year old girl was accidentally shot in the Glenwood area in Escambia County this afternoon.

According to the victim’s brother, a group of friends was hanging out and one of them pulled out a gun. The brother tells News 5, somehow, the gun went off and the teen was hit in the arm.Escambia County Florida Deputies are currently on the scene of a shooting in the Glenwood area.

Escambia County Florida Sheriff’s Deputies were called shortly before 2 p.m. to Wickford Lane and Durham Drive for the incident. The teen was taken to the hospital. She is expected to be ok.