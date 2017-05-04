Okaloosa County: Concealed Weapon License Renewal Now Available

Ft. Walton Beach, FL – Florida Residents will now be able to renew and receive their statewide Concealed Weapon License at the Crestview and Niceville Branches of the Okaloosa County Tax Collector’s Office beginning April 4th.

Tax Collector Ben Anderson says, “Residents already have the ability to renew their license with our offices but have to wait to receive the license card in the mail. With this new service, Residents will be able to bring their renewal notice to our Crestview or Niceville Office and walk out with their renewed license card that day.” He continues, “This service, along with processing the initial Concealed Weapons application is another example of your Tax Collector’s Office working hard to bring State services to our local offices.” As a reminder, applicants will need to make an appointment for this service. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 850-651-7300 or by logging onto our website at http://www.OkaloosaTax.com.”

Anderson welcomes all current license holders and future applicants, including those who reside outside of Okaloosa County, where services may not be available or the wait times are too long. “Come see us in Niceville and in Crestview,” he says, “We look forward to serving you.”

