Man Shot Multiple Times in Fort Walton Beach

By Published:
(Courtesy: Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Deputies are investigating a shooting Wednesday night that sent one man to the hospital in Fort Walton Beach, Fla.

According to a release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff, deputies responded to a home Racetrack Road near the Eglin Parkway intersection.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they heard a man yelling for help and found a man lying outside the home with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, who has been identified as 20-year-old Davonte Williams of Crestview, was taken to a local hospital for treatment. An update on his condition was not provided by the Sheriff’s Office.

So far, no arrests have been made and deputies are investigating a motive. If you have any information, call the Okaloosa County Sheriff at 850-651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s