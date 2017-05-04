Man Shot Multiple Times in Fort Walton Beach

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Deputies are investigating a shooting Wednesday night that sent one man to the hospital in Fort Walton Beach, Fla.

According to a release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff, deputies responded to a home Racetrack Road near the Eglin Parkway intersection.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they heard a man yelling for help and found a man lying outside the home with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, who has been identified as 20-year-old Davonte Williams of Crestview, was taken to a local hospital for treatment. An update on his condition was not provided by the Sheriff’s Office.

So far, no arrests have been made and deputies are investigating a motive. If you have any information, call the Okaloosa County Sheriff at 850-651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS.