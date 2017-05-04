Live Traffic Blog

6:54- A wet start to your Thursday morning commute but right now crossing the Bayway and Causeway we look pretty good. We’ve had numerous accidents on I-65 Northbound from last night into this morning, and we still see some delays there around exit 15 that’s where the latest accident has occurred. You might want to go off on exit 13 that’s the Highway 158 exit in Saraland if you’re going northbound on I-65. Another accident has occurred there on the highway 45 Exit through around the eight-mile marker as well. Another problem there I-10 Westbound of McDonald Road, and some reports of traffic lights out including the bay at Halls Mills because of a tree. It is a four-way stop
6:35-The overnight showers and thunderstorms have definitely affected your morning commute right now. We look good on the Bay Way, but as you’ve been hearing it talk about on I-65 Northbound it continues to be shut down at exit 15 due to an accident from overnight and actually late last night. If you’re traveling Northbound I-65, you’ll probably want to get off there at exit 13 that’s the Highway 158 Saraland exit. Another accident occurred before exit 15 now and the best route probably is trying to use Highway 43. The other accident occurred on I-10 Westbound between Rangeland Road and I-65. Another one is on I-10 Westbound and McDonald Road. Highway patrol is working but police will be there on Northbound I-65 and government. That accident also involves injuries, and the lights are out today at Halls Mill.