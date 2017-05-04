Court Rules Against State in Vernon Madison Murder Case

The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta has ruled against the State of Alabama and the Department of Corrections in an appeal for a rehearing. In March, the 11th Circuit ruled that Madison, convicted of murdering Mobile Police officer Julius Schulte, was incompetent to be executed. The Alabama Department of Corrections and the Attorney Generals office filed a Petition for a Rehearing on the matter. That appeal was denied in a ruling handed down today.

It is unclear if the Attorney Generals Office plans to appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court.