Court Rules Against State in Vernon Madison Murder Case

By Published:

The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta has ruled against the State of Alabama and the Department of Corrections in an appeal for a rehearing.  In March, the 11th Circuit ruled that Madison, convicted of murdering Mobile Police officer Julius Schulte, was incompetent to be executed.  The Alabama Department of Corrections and the Attorney Generals office filed a Petition for a Rehearing on the matter.  That appeal was denied in a ruling handed down today.

It is unclear if the Attorney Generals Office plans to appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s