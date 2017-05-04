Couple Charged in the Death of Infant “Kept To Themselves”

We got no answer today when we went to the home of Tracy Howell and William Knight in Grand Bay.

The couple was arrested Wednesday and charged with chemical endangerment of a child. Their 6-month-old baby boy died in February. A toxicology report revealed amphetamine and methamphetamine in the baby’s liver and urine.

Robert Hensley was first on the scene back in February when the couple’s baby boy died.

“I was outside with my dog and heard screaming so I went to check it out, saw what was happening and had my grandmother call 911 and try to help out,” says Hensley.

Hensley and his grandmother, Laverne Thompson live across the street. Laverne went over the house after the baby died, but Tracy told her not to come inside.

“I just chalked it up to, that she was still upset still about the baby, but I could tell she was on drugs, I mean, I could tell,” says Thompson.

But they say there was no sign of drug use before that. And then came the arrest yesterday.

“I was shocked,” says Thompson.

“I’m still trying to wrap my brain around it,” says Hensley.

They tell me William Knight helped their family out quite a bit.

“Trying to get rid of some branches that had been knocked down by some storms, he was over the helping me get it all in back. My truck started breaking down. He helped me work on it and get it going again,” says Hensley.

the couple also have a three-year-old daughter who has been relocated with a relative.

Knight has been arrested in the past, on drug and theft charges, Howell has been arrested in the past for disorderly conduct and public intoxication. Officials tell us when they went to arrest the couple, they did see drug paraphernalia and that is why they say more charges are pending in addition to the chemical endangerment of a child charge. We’ll keep you up to date whenever that happens.