A camper cruising on County Road 65 without a driver crashed into a fence and a mailbox.

Robertsdale police say the camper became unattached from a white pickup truck near the County Road 71 extension in Baldwin County, but the driver of the truck kept going.

Police are trying to find the owner of the camper and posted pictures on the Robertsdale Police Department Facebook page.

Anyone with information is asked to call Robertsdale police at (251) 947-2222.