BREAKING: Rescue crews respond to car found in Mobile Bay

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) —- Mobile Fire-Rescue crews respond to a sinking car found off the Causeway in Mobile Thursday afternoon.

The call came in just after 3 p.m.

Two vehicles collided. One ended up in the water. The driver who ended up in the water managed to get out of the car on his own. He will be transported to the hospital for treatment. The other driver who remained on dry ground is not hurt. No citations will be given.

According to the organization’s Twitter account, all occupants are out of the vehicle.

All occupants are out of vehicle. — Mobile Fire-Rescue (@MobileFRD) May 4, 2017

HR25,E08,T17,TR01,E03,R03,MED001,D/MVC With Sinking Vehicle/Battleship Parkway — Mobile Fire-Rescue (@MobileFRD) May 4, 2017

